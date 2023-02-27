Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 902.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

