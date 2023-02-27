Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

