Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $24,970,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LEGN opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Legend Biotech

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.