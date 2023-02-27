Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average of $148.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

