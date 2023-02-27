Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.