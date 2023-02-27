Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Spire by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 77.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

SR stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.