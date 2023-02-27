Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alcoa Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

NYSE:AA opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

