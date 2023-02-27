Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.82 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after buying an additional 11,576,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $98,820,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,808,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $66.83 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

