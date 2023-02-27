Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Down 3.0 %

About Lufax

Lufax stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

