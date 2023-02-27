Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.96 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CAE by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 69.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CAE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE Trading Down 1.3 %

CAE Profile

CAE stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.