Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

