Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

