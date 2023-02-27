Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

