Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

