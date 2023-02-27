Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,813 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.