Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $69.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

