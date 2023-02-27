Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lucid Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after buying an additional 330,727 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

