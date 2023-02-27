Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VGT opened at $350.92 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.