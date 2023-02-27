Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 507,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $9,876,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Price Performance

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

