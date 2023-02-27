Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,528 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAB opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

