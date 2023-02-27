Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Z stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

