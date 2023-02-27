Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after buying an additional 890,654 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $73.56 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

