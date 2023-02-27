Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 6,285 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 412,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

