Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

