Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 278,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

