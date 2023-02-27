Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

