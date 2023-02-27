Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,018 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 147.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

