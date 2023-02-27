Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

QUAL opened at $118.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

