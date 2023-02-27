Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,557 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

KRC opened at $36.41 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

