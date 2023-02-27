Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 33,603 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 70.0% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 46.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Under Armour by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 253,357 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

