Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 386,980 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,980 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

