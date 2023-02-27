Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 606 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $2,198,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

