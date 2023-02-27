Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,628 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,148,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 607,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

