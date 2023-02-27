PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $261,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $261,041.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,780 shares of company stock worth $2,428,486. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

