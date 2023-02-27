ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after buying an additional 111,196 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRA. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

