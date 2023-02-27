Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $136,145.75 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Procore Technologies

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

