Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,064 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PB opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

