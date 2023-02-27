PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 245,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

