PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $79.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

