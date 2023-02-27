Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after acquiring an additional 321,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $139.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

