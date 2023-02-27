Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.