Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.5 %

SNDR stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.