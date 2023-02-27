Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,652 shares of company stock worth $2,955,249. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

