Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.63 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $616.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1,680.34%.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

