Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

