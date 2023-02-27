Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 27,108 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 49.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $831.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

