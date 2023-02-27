Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after buying an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 18.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,991,000 after buying an additional 876,099 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,891,000 after buying an additional 204,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

