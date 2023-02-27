Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $13,334,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

