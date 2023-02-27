Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

