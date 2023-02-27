Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

